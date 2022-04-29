Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Shares Down 5.2%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 17,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 20,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

