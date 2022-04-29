NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.36

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 10778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

