NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.36

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 10778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)
