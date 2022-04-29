Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,143. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.20.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.