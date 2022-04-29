Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 544 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $24.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $554.39. 2,601,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,992. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.82. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

