Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 27.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $14.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,031,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,335. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $394.64 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.31.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

