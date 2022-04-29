Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys 1,312 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.0% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 59.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $15.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,740,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.53.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,741 shares of company stock valued at $176,434,165. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.