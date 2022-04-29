Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $490,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,697,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,745. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.57. The company has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

