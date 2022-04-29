Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $5.09 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,830,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 69,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 44,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $3.44 on Friday, reaching $115.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,719. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

