Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $976,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,326,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,633. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

