Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 44,133,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,995,369. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

