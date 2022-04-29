Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.73. 4,177,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

