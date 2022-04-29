Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141,612 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 12,364 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,846,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $27.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $561.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,581. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $583.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

