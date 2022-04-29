Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 306 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU remained flat at $$36.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,552,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,072,454. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

