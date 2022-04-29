Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 528 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,282,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 73,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

NYSE HD traded down $11.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.40. 4,767,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.80. The firm has a market cap of $310.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

