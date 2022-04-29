Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) PT Raised to $32.00 at Raymond James

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NKTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.22.

Nkarta stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $594.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $40.64.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Nkarta will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,805,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,076,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 209,133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

