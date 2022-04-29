Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given New €6.10 Price Target at Societe Generale

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Societe Generale from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.10 ($6.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

NOK traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.05. 3,103,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,881,543. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 23.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

