Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Raised to €9.60

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.60 ($10.32) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 123 to SEK 113 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.49.

OTCMKTS NRDBY traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $9.85. 298,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.33%. Analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

