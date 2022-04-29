North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.08. 166,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $392.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

