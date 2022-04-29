North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$27.50

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.30.

Shares of NOA opened at C$16.73 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$14.75 and a twelve month high of C$22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.47 million and a PE ratio of 10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.01 per share, with a total value of C$190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,126,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,431,551.57. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.80 per share, with a total value of C$56,409.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$56,409.90. Insiders have bought a total of 101,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,473 over the last three months.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

