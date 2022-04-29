Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Releases Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

Shares of NFBK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $650.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

