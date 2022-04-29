NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:NWE traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.69. 510,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,413. NorthWestern has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,778,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,772,000 after buying an additional 622,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in NorthWestern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

About NorthWestern (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.