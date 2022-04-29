NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.9% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $11.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.01. The stock had a trading volume of 99,058,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,836,133. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $315.00 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

