NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.18.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GS traded up $5.18 on Thursday, hitting $318.41. 2,121,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,154. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $308.20 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

