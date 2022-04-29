NovaPoint Capital LLC Invests $235,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.76.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,999. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.