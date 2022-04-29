NovaPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,767 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Transocean by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,475,694 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $89,633,000 after buying an additional 1,578,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Transocean by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,287,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Transocean by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,396,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,194,000 after purchasing an additional 719,900 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Transocean by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,548,348 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Transocean by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.98.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RIG traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 148,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,428,273. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

