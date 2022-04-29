Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target Increased to CHF 88 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

NVS traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.79. Novartis has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

