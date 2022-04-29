Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 10.1%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.52 and last traded at $48.75. 52,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,958,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Novavax by 40.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

