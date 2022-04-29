Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 10.1%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.52 and last traded at $48.75. 52,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,958,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.
Several research firms have recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Novavax by 40.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
