Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Down 92.0% in April

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 33.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 359,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 50,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

NUO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 73,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $16.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

