Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Short Interest Down 93.3% in April

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

JPT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. 13,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,750. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

