nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Earnings Results

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. nVent Electric updated its Q2 guidance to $0.52-0.54 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.14-2.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. 1,326,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,368. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 222.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

