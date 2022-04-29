O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 6,195 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 0.12% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,808,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 67.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 756,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 304,550 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,933,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after purchasing an additional 224,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,934,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. 1,731,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,007. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.