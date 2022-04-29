O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 92 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $252.18. 2,415,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,328. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

