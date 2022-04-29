O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 500 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMAB stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $57.64. 626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,863. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

