O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.49. 408,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,940. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.