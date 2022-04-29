O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 66,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

BSM traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.25. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

