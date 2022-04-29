O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Invests $207,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

PEG stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

