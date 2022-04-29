O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Invests $553,000 in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Lee Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

LEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of LEE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.06. 27,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,370. The stock has a market cap of $137.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 39.96%.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

