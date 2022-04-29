O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 488 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of KWR traded up $9.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.62. The company had a trading volume of 99,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.96. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $276.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

