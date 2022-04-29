O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 3,782 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 153,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 279,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 182,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.19. 22,012,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,892,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $286.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

