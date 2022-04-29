O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Takes Position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATUSF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 27,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. Altius Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

