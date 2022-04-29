O3Swap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00042741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.98 or 0.07374335 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00053310 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

