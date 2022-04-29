ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives $13.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

OBSV has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Aegis started coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $116.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ObsEva by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

