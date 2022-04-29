ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives $13.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Aegis assumed coverage on ObsEva in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ObsEva in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ObsEva by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

