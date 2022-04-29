Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 311.3% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDDY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,989. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

