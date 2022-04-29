Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 311.3% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDDY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,989. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ocado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

