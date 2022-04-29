OctoFi (OCTO) Market Cap Reaches $2.38 Million

OctoFi (OCTO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, OctoFi has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00007715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $34,240.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00100701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

