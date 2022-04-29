Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Issues Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.
NASDAQ ODFL opened at $292.26 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $245.56 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.23 and a 200-day moving average of $318.86. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.05.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
