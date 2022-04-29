Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Issues Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $292.26 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $245.56 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.23 and a 200-day moving average of $318.86. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 218,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,366,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,668,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.05.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

