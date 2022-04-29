Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $280.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,038. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $245.56 and a one year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

