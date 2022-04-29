OMG Network Price Hits $3.92 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00010154 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $549.69 million and approximately $80.45 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00222924 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000145 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.