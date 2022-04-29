Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Omnicell updated its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.89 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.85-4.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.17. 921,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $187.29.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 193,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after buying an additional 39,638 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

About Omnicell (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.