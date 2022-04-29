OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.636-$2.636 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.08 billion-$7.08 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70. OMRON has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $107.49.
About OMRON (Get Rating)
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
